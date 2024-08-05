Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,493. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

