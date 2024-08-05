Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.