Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,342.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $30,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

