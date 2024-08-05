Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.86 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,334 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,777.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

