Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cricut Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.86 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
