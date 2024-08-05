Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $169.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Crocs stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.40. 1,025,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 56,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

