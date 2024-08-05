Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,864. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

