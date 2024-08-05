Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $100.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 36.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crown stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $94.49.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
