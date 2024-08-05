David Barron Purchases 6,500 Shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) insider David Barron acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £13,260 ($17,056.86).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRSA opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.55) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,654.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.66).

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income alerts:

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BlackRock Sustainable American Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,666.67%.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

