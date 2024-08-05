Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

