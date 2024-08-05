Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

