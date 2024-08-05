DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.64

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 144965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
DENSO Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DENSO
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.