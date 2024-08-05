DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.64

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 144965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

DENSO Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03.

About DENSO

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.