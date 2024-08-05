DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

DHX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 82,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 145.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 172,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 170,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

