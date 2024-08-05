Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB) Insider Purchases A$66,880.80 in Stock

Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB – Get Free Report) insider Sonia Poli acquired 167,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,880.80 ($43,712.94).

Dimerix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.

Get Dimerix alerts:

Dimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dimerix Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs. It develops DMX-200, a Phase 3 clinical trial for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis disease; DMX-200 for diabetic kidney disease; and DMX-700 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as develops proprietary receptor- HIT assay technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.