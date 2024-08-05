Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 11.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $60.83. 991,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,162,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

