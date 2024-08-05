Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $141.55 Average PT from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 624,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,819 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

