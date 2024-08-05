Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

