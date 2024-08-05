Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.43.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.