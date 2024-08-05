DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $127.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.81.

DASH stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 11,541,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,804. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

