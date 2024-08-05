DoorDash’s (DASH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.81.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $117.89. 6,795,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

