DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 221,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 308,868 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 9.5 %

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

