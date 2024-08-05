Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 12.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $24.65. 23,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 422,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063 in the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

