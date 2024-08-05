Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

DRVN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 890,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

