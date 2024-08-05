EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $209.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $208.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.29.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,867. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

