eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Down 2.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.