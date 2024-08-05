Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 2.3%

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 185,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 442,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Eden Research Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £22.67 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek McAllan purchased 323,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £16,150.85 ($20,640.06). 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

