Efforce Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Efforce has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $8,040.18 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efforce has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

