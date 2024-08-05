El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Price Target Raised to $13.00

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 228,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 321.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 797.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

