Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 4.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $747.55 and last traded at $769.62. 1,860,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,994,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $804.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $870.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

