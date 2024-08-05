Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Head to Head Contrast

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Emera and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Terna N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Emera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Terna shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terna 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Emera and Terna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Emera presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.30%. Given Emera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Terna.

Dividends

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emera and Terna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.14 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 31.26

Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emera beats Terna on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company's electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

