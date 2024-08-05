Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.
Enagas Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
