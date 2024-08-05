Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.97-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

