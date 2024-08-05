Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.58

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 107718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Enel Chile Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Enel Chile Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
