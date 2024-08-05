Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.58

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 107718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Enel Chile Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

