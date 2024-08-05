EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 3.2 %
Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
