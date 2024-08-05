Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.44

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 286479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Enovis Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Enovis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

