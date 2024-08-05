Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 6,966,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Enovix by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.