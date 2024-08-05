Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $14.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.