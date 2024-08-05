Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 6,995,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

