EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.18. 5,001,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,864. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

