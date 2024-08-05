EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.28.

EPR opened at $44.63 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

