Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.33 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and $707,223.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,307.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00571930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00277124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00037068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,754,436 coins and its circulating supply is 76,754,268 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

