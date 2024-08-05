Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Earnings Results

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,773. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.416 per share. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

