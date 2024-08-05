Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

ESNT stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.30. 185,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,367. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $780,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

