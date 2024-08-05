Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.11.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

