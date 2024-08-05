European Commercial REIT (ERE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
