EverCommerce (EVCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverCommerce Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

