Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.19. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everi by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

