Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FICO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,399.45.

FICO stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,595.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,334.65. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,668.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

