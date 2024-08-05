Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.1 %

FIS stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.