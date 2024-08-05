Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,672. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

