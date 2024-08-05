Financial Survey: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) vs. Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.41%. Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $701.74 million 2.39 $134.96 million $1.03 12.78 Pathward Financial $715.33 million 2.27 $163.62 million $6.66 9.63

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pathward Financial pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 14.28% 8.72% 0.93% Pathward Financial 22.10% 23.59% 2.24%

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

