First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 72 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $5.92 on Monday, hitting $208.61. 1,647,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.